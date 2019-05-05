close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

Wheat hoarders warned

National

A
APP
May 6, 2019

KHANEWAL: Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that a crackdown would be launched on wheat hoarders and their stock would be seized. The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding wheat procurement drive and Ramazan Bazaars. He said that CM Usman Buzdar had made the wheat procurement policy open to facilitate the growers.

