Wheat hoarders warned

KHANEWAL: Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that a crackdown would be launched on wheat hoarders and their stock would be seized. The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding wheat procurement drive and Ramazan Bazaars. He said that CM Usman Buzdar had made the wheat procurement policy open to facilitate the growers.