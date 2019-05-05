Doctor, medical technician booked after girl’s death

MANSEHRA: The police have booked a doctor and a medical technician when residents stormed a private clinic after the death of a young girl on Sunday.

“We have booked the doctor and the medical technician when a young girl died at a private clinic when they administered her injection,” said Yasir Khan, Station house officer of Garhi Habibullah Police Station. Alishba, 14, was taken to a private clinic in Garhi Habibullah after she suffered from abdominal pain. Her family members alleged that she died instantly when the medical technician, Abdul Salam, administered her injection on the prescription of Dr Danial. Meanwhile, her family members staged protest and smashed windowpanes and doors of the clinics.

The protesters demanded the arrest of the doctor and the medical technician and registration of the first information report (FIR) against them. The police led by SHO Yasir Khan arrived at the scene and took the staff members into custody to defuse the tension. Parveen Bibi lodging the FIR with police stated that she had taken her daughter to the clinic in Garhi Habibullah after she complained of abdominal pain. She alleged that the doctor and the medical technician administered her wrong injection, which took her life. Yasir Khan said that Dr Danial and Abdul Salam were booked under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code but they got a pre-arrest bail from a local court. He said that the postmortem of the deceased girl was also performed. The organs samples were collected and dispatched to a laboratory in Peshawar for forensic analysis.

LAND FOR GRAVEYARD: Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati has said that district administration has acquired 36 kanals of land for the graveyard.

“The administration has acquired 36 kanals of land for the graveyard and section four is imposed for the acquisition of more land for graveyards in rest of urban union councils,” Swati told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers convention.

He said that the government was striving hard to address civic problems faced by people in Mansehra.

“The Saudi Arabia government has transferred Rs4.5 billion for gravity flow water supply scheme as people of the city and its suburbs are without potable water since long,” said Swati.