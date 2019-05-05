close
Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Three police officers transferred

National

LAHORE: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. Mantazar Ali Waseem has been posted as SSP Investigation Gujranwala, Asif Sadiq as CTO Gujranwala, Ali Raza as SSP Operations Faisalabad, and Muhammad Anwar Chishti has been posted as SP RIB Sahiwal Region.

