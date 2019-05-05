close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Child dies in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

OKARA: A 10-year-old child died in a road accident on Sunday. Junaid was playing beside a road at Rajowal village when a speeding van ran him over and left him dead on the spot. Hujra Shah Moqeem police have registered a case.

DC EFFORTS LAUDED: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders lauded role of DC Maryam Khan in making arrangements for the reception and public address of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the inauguration of laying stone of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at Renala Khurd. PTI leaders Chaudhry Tariq Irshad, Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq and Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir said the DC was a courageous woman and the PM himself had appreciated her sense of responsibility.

