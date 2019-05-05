close
Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Girl kidnapped in Gojra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was kidnapped in Gojra on Sunday. According to police, the sister of Waseem of Ahmad Park was alone at home when accused Shafiq and his accomplices abducted her.

GAS BLAST INJURES TWO WOMEN: A gas blast injured two women at Chak 330/JB, Seowal. According to police, the blast occurred due to gas leak when a woman set fire to an oven in the kitchen. As a result, Fahmeeda Ayaz, 37 and Tahira Nadeem, 40, sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the DHQ hospital. However, the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. They suffered burn injuries over more than 50 percent of their bodies.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A child died in a road accident on Sunday. According to police, six-year-old Asad Ali, son of Muhammad Ashraf, was playing outside his home at Chak 392/JB, when a car hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

