Cop shot dead by unidentified bikers

FAISALABAD: Unidentified persons shot a police constable dead in the area of Nishatabad police station. Waqas (36), a constable of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station, was sitting at a shop outside his house at Chak 52/JB, Mullanpur, when three unidentified motorcyclists came and shot at and injured him. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police are investigating.