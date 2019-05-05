Cop shot dead by unidentified bikers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Unidentified persons shot a police constable dead in the area of Nishatabad police station. Waqas (36), a constable of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station, was sitting at a shop outside his house at Chak 52/JB, Mullanpur, when three unidentified motorcyclists came and shot at and injured him. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police are investigating.
FAISALABAD: Unidentified persons shot a police constable dead in the area of Nishatabad police station. Waqas (36), a constable of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station, was sitting at a shop outside his house at Chak 52/JB, Mullanpur, when three unidentified motorcyclists came and shot at and injured him. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police are investigating.