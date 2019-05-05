Security guard murdered

FAISALABAD: A security guard was killed by his colleague in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Abdur Razzaq of Lakki Marwat was a security guard at a godown situated at Qaim Sain Road. His colleague Abbas of Ghulam Muhammadabad allegedly shot him dead after an altercation over a minor dispute. Police are investigating.

Traffic plan for Ramazan Bazaars: The City Traffic Police (CTP) have released a traffic plan for Sasta Ramazan Bazaars set up at various parts of the district to facilitate the people during the month of Ramazan. A CTP spokesman said that 45 traffic wardens and 13 sector in-charges had been deputed to ensure traffic plan for Ramazan Bazaars whereas four DSPs would monitor the entire process. He said that parking areas had also been marked for visitors of Ramazan Bazaars so that smooth flow of vehicular traffic could be ensured. Responding to a question, the CTO spokesman told that the traffic police would perform duties in two shifts around Sasta Ramazan Bazaars.