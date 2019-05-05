Man tortures, cuts hair of wife over domestic issue

SIALKOT: A man allegedly tortured his wife and cut her hair over a domestic dispute at Chak Mandahar in the limits of Kotli Loharan police station on Sunday.

Adnan allegedly cut the hair of his wife Fatima after brutally torturing her over a domestic issue. The victim, mother of one child, was shifted to a hospital, The police have arrested the accused after registering a case.

BANDITS INJURE TWO: Robbers injured two people over putting up resistance on Sunday.

Two robbers stormed the house of Saifullah in Sherwani Colony in the limits of Nekapura police and took away Rs 206,500 and injured him with a knife for resisting the dacoity bid. Four gunmen intercepted Ziaul Haq near village Dogri Kalan in the limits of Kotli Loharan police and snatched Rs 35,000 and gold ornaments from him. The robbers also tortured him over putting up resistance. Two bandits intercepted Tariq Memood and his family members in the area of Pasroor City police and snatched Rs 41,000 and gold ornaments worth more than Rs 350,000 from them. Cases have been registered.

MAN INJURES WIFE: A man allegedly shot at and injured his wife over a domestic dispute at Dhabola village in the limits of Uggoki police station. Abid Ali allegedly shot at and injured his wife Tehmina Durrani. The injured woman was shifted to a hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused.

POWER THIEVES: Five persons were booked on the charge of power theft.

Hajipura police registered cases against accused Babar Hussain, Nasir Javed, M Zahid, Imran and Javed Iqbal for pilfering power by reversing electricity meters.