Tension escalates as 16 killed in Israel’s Gaza strikes

GAZA CITY: Israel carried out waves of retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after Palestinian rockets hit Israeli cities, in a deadly escalation that has shown no signs of slowing and raised fears of war. Gazan authorities reported 16 Palestinians killed, including at least six militants, by Israeli strikes in the fighting that began Saturday with massive rocket fire from the strip. Israel however disputed their account of the deaths of a pregnant woman and a baby, blaming errant fire from Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the enclave. Three people were killed in Gaza rocket and missile strikes on southern Israel on Sunday. Two were confirmed as Israeli, the army said.

The flare-up came as Hamas sought further concessions from Israel under a fragile months-old ceasefire. The Palestinian dead included a commander for Hamas´s armed wing who Israel said it targeted due to his role in transferring money from Iran to militant groups in the Gaza Strip. It was a rare admission of a targeted killing by Israel´s army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the military "to continue its massive strikes on terror elements in the Gaza Strip." He said he had also ordered "tanks, artillery and infantry forces" to reinforce troops already deployed near Gaza.

In addition to those killed and injured, the rockets repeatedly set off air raid alarms in southern Israel and sent residents running to shelters while also damaging houses. At least 35 of the rockets fell in urban areas, according to the army.

The army said its tanks and planes hit more than 250 militant targets in Gaza in response. It targeted militant sites and in some cases militants themselves as well as their homes if they were found to be storing weapons, military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said. Several buildings in Gaza City were destroyed. Israel said one of the buildings included Hamas military intelligence and security offices.

Turkey said its state news agency Anadolu had an office in the building, and strongly denounced the strike.

The Gaza health ministry said the dead from the Israeli strikes included a 14-month-old baby and a pregnant woman, 37. It first identified the woman as the baby´s mother, but the family clarified on Sunday that she was the aunt.

Conricus said that based on intelligence "we are now confident" that the deaths of the woman and baby were not due to an Israeli strike. "Their unfortunate death was not a result of (Israeli) weaponry but a Hamas rocket that was fired and exploded not where it was supposed to," he said.

On Sunday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their armed wings had targeted an Israeli army vehicle with a Kornet missile.

Conricus said a Kornet missile had hit a vehicle and killed an Israeli civilian.

Israel closed its crossings with Gaza for people and goods, as well the fishing zone off the enclave´s shore, until further notice.

Egyptian and UN officials held talks to calm the situation, as they have done repeatedly in the past, while the European Union called for an immediate halt to rocket fire from Gaza.

The UN envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Nickolay Mladenov, called on "all parties to immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months."

The United States said it fully supported Israel´s "right to self-defence against these abhorrent attacks."

Four Palestinians, including two Hamas militants, were killed after two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a shooting during weekly protests on the frontier.

Netanyahu is engaged in tough negotiations to form a new government and the country celebrates its Independence Day on Thursday. On the Gazan side, the Muslim holy month of Ramazan begins in the week ahead.