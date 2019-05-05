Spiritualism to be made super science: PM

SOHAWA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said spirituality is a super science which needs research. The premier said this while laying the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa, Jhelum district.

"I had been thinking about creating this university for the past 23 years and telling the students about the Ideology of Pakistan. It has been named after Abdul Qadir Jilani, who linked science and spirituality. Research on spirituality will be conducted here,” he said.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and other officials.

"Thirty-five per cent students will be given scholarships (at Al-Qadir University). We will run it on Namal University's model. This varsity is not being established through government funds but through private fundraising,” said the premier, adding that currently there is no institution for research on spirituality and Sufis.

"This university is being formed for a purpose. We want to turn our youth into leaders. That will happen when they get to know the principles of the State of Madina. We will undertake research and learn how the Muslims rose from Madina. We will also develop latest technologies here, for which we will ask China for help," he said.

The PM said the university will produce scholars who will assume the leadership role and will counter the western influence and negative propaganda against Islam. Al-Qadir University will focus on Science and Technology and contemporary studies of religion with emphasis on Sufism in order to revive Islamic research to educate our youth in meeting future challenges.

Currently, he said the western culture is dominating the youth and there is a difficult time due to influx of mobile phones.

Taking on the previous governments, the premier said the ideology, the vision and the objective of Pakistan were long forgotten by our political leadership in recent past. He said the leaders who came after Bhutto acted like sympathisers of the people and made properties in London. He added that economic crisis and good and bad situation happens in any country, however, a nation without an ideology can’t survive.

He also said that mases, not military, keep nation united. The PM said that the government will now show how science co-exists with Islam. “Unfortunately, we are no longer Islamic, or welfare. Islam was insulted after the 9/11 and there was no one to reply to that disrespect,” he said.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had emphasised for attaining education in order to excel in life. He said no society can progress without education. The premier said the Muslim world produced eminent scientists and researchers in history because they followed the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was to establish as an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madina. He said state of Madina was based on upholding of law and justice and it took responsibility of the welfare of poor, elderly and women. Imran Khan said justice and welfare of people are prerequisite to keep a country stable and secure.

Meanwhile, PM's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan commended the PTI government policies and Imran Khan came into the power with the vision of State of Madina and its reflection could be seen in all his initiatives.

Talking to the state-run TV, she said construction of the Al-Qadir University in Sohawa and the education system that would be introduced in the university also reflects PM's vision.

She said Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of the Al-Qadir University at Sohawa with the objective to teach Sufi school of thought to create peace and harmony among Muslim youth.

Firdous said Al-Qadir University would play a key role for the progress and development of Naya Pakistan, adding that it would create a culture of harmony and tolerance in the country. She said research in science and technology remained a special feature in Islamic history and it was time to connect the youth with this treasure.