Asean claim Serena Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD: Asean BN (Red) tamed Shahtaj/Rizvis 7-4 to win the 6th Serena Hotels Polo Cup 2019 held at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground the other day.

Eulogio (4), Ahmad Ali Tiwana (2) and Haider Asad (1) contributed for winners while Mazzocchi (4) was on target for runners up.The five-day tournament began with preliminary matches between the competing teams. The final was enjoyed by diplomats, government officials and business people, who gathered to celebrate the Game of Kings.

An incredibly fast game, featuring an incredible alliance between human and horse, polo has gained great popularity in recent years as the game has become more accessible for non-players. The Serena Hotels Polo Cup is an annual event organized by the Serena Hotels under its very active Sports Diplomacy Initiative, which aims to promote sports and sportsmanship in Pakistan.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “We are proud to be associated with numerous sports initiatives which promote wellbeing and inclusion through healthy activities. Sports impact a plethora of public arenas, coincide with community values, and reaffirm key social values for athletes especially but also the spectators.”

Serena Hotels Polo Cup Trophy 2019 was given to team Asean BN during the prize distribution ceremony. The chief guest of the event was Stefano Pontecorvo, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan.