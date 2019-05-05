Zaapta stars as Atalanta recovers to beat Lazio 3-1

MILAN: Duvan Zapata extended his goal-scoring streak as on Sunday to fuel their belief in a first-ever Champions League qualification.

The side from Bergamo are comfortably fourth and move to within one point of third-placed Inter Milan who were held to their third consecutive stalemate on Saturday with a goalless draw at Udinese.

Marco Parolo had opened the scoring for Lazio after just three minutes in the Stadio Olimpico but Colombian ace Zapata hit back on 22 minutes for his sixth goal in eight league games. Thomas Castagne added a second just before the hour mark with Lazio’s Brazilian defender Wallace turning into his own net after 76 minutes.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini hailed “a great achievement” at Lazio, insisting their self-belief has been gaining momentum since their 2-1 win at Napoli two weeks ago. “We believed in a Champions League place, now we believe in it even more,” he said, after stretching their unbeaten run in Serie A to ten games. Atalanta return to Rome again on May 15 for the Coppa Italia final, again against Lazio.

“I had already said I would choose the place in the Champions League, but raising a trophy is not an everyday thing,” said Gasparini. “It’s not done yet, as there are Milan and Roma who are right up there. We’ve perhaps pushed Lazio behind now, but it’s still wide open.”