Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Faizan, Hassan, Asad, Hamza winners

Sports

May 6, 2019

LAHORE: Faizan Fayyaz, Hassan Ali, Asad and Hamza Ali Rizwan won the U-16, U-14, U-12 and U-10 singles titles in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded here at the PLTA courts on Sunday.

In U-16 final, Faizan Fayyaz was phenomenal against Nalain Abbas and overwhelmed him 6-2, 6-1. Faizan had faced some resistance in the first set before winning it 6-2 while he conceded just one point in the second set to win it 6-1, thus lifted U-16 title.

In U-14 final, Hassan Ali had to struggle hard to overcome spirited Abdul Hanan Khan before edging him out 6-3, 7-5 for the title. The U-12 final saw Asad struggling against promising Husnain Ali Rizwan but his strong fight and techniques helped him to defeat his opponent 5-4, 4-1.

The U-12 doubles final was dominated by Rizwan brothers, as Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Haider Ali Rizwan outclassed their opponents Asad and Ameer Mazari in straight sets. They won the final 4-1, 4-0 to lift the U-12 doubles trophy. Meanwhile, Hamza Ali Rizwan, who is brother of Hussnain/Haider, managed to beat Ameer Mazari 5-4, 5-3 to clinch the U-10 title.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Mailk graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes, medals and trophies amongst the winners and runners-up. Malik also thanked Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain for sponsoring the event and hoped that he will continue to support this beautiful game.

Results: U-16 final: Faizan Fayyaz beat Nalain Abbas 6-2, 6-1; U-14 final: Hassan Ali beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-3, 7-5; U-12 final; Asad beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 5-4, 4-1; U-12 doubles final: Hussnain Ali Rizwan/Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad/Ameer Mazari 4-1, 4-0 U-10 final: Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ameer Mazari 5-4, 5-3.

