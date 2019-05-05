Gayle reunites with Jamaica Tallawahs

KINGSTON: Chris Gayle will reunite with his former team Jamaica Tallawahs, after a gap of two years, the Tallawahs announced on Saturday evening. Gayle has been named as their marquee player for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The left-hander had previously led the Tallawahs to two title triumphs - in 2013 and 2016 - beating Guyana Amazon Warriors in both finals. He left to join St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2017 and even led them to the final that season.

“We are delighted to have Chris playing for his home team for the 2019 season,” Tallawahs COO Jefferson Miller said in a release. “There is no bigger name in Twenty20 cricket, and we can't wait for him to arrive and make the Jamaican fans proud.”