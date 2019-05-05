SBP trounce HEC to emerge Patron’s Trophy Grade-II champs

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) completed the formality on Sunday, winning the Patron’s Trophy Grade II title beating Higher Education Commission (HEC) by a huge margin of 499 runs on the fourth day afternoon at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

Facing a huge winning target of 603 for victory HEC were bowled out for 103 inside 21 overs with pacers Mohammad Ilyas (4-72) and Basit Ali (3-13) making life difficult for HEC batsmen. Hamza Akbar (37 not out) was the only notable run getter for HEC in their second outing.

State Bank resumed their second innings at 385 for the loss of five wickets on day four and were bowled out for 493 runs, setting HEC an improbable 603-run target.State Bank’s captain Saad Ali completed his double-century, he was eventually dismissed for 220 off 278 balls, his innings included 29 fours. Kamran Afzal and Asfand Mehran took four wickets each for HEC, conceding 105 and 136 runs respectively.

HEC were then dismissed for 103 runs in their second innings in a mere 20.1 overs. Mohammad Ilyas took four wickets for 72 runs while Basit Ali took three and Israrullah took two wickets. Hamza Akbar with a 29-ball 37 was the highest run scorer for HEC. Asfand Mehran scored 21 runs.

State Bank collected the winner’s trophy and Rs 500,000 while HEC were given Rs 250,000. Saad was declared the player of the match, the left-handed middle-order batsman also received the best batsman of the tournament’s award for his 674-run tournament tally.

Sabir’s Poultry bowler Nisar Ahmed who claimed 28 wickets in the tournament was declared the best bowler while HEC’s Hamza who made 18 dismissals (16 catches and two stumping) was declared the wicketkeeper of the tournament.

Scores State Bank of Pakistan 392-6, 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, Saad Ali 105, Sahibzada Farhan 90, Rohail Nazir 36, Mamoon Riaz 2-81) and 493 all out, 133.1 overs (Saad Ali 220, Umer Waheed 115, Naved Yasin 51, Israrullah 42, Kamran Afzal 4-105, Asfand Mehran 4-136)

Higher Education Commission 283-8, 83 overs (Mohammad Faiq 82, Hamza Akbar 56 not out, Kamran Afzal 40, Israrullah 2-26, Mohammad Ilyas 2-72) and 103 all out, 20.1 overs (Hamza Akbar 37, Asfand Mehran 21, Muhammad Ilyas 4-72, Basit Ali 3-13, Israrullah 2-6)

Result: State Bank of Pakistan won by 499 runs Player of the match: Saad Ali (SBP); Best Batsman: Saad Ali (SBP);Best Bowler: Nisar Ahmed (Sabir's Poultry); Best Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Hamza Akbar (HEC).