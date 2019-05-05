US trio shares PGA lead

WASHINGTON: Americans Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen and Max Homa shared the lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship with Rory McIlroy lurking two shots adrift. Homa and Dahmen each fired one-under par 70 while Dufner shot 71 to share lead at 11-under 202 after 54 holes at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. American Pat Perez fired a 66 to grab fourth on 203 with four-time major winner McIlroy in fifth on 204 after a 68 on a course where he has won twice and set a course record of 62 then broke it with a 61. McIlroy played on his 30th birthday, receiving a cake in the clubhouse and a “Happy Birthday” song from spectators at the first tee, the first of many that would serenade him throughout the round.