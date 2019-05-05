Marquez wins Spanish MotoGP

JEREZ: World champion Marc Marquez of Honda won the Spanish motorcycling GP on Sunday ahead of compatriots Alex Rins of Suzuki and maverick Vinales of Yamaha.

Marquez led from start to finish and went top of the world standings with his victory after a fall last time out in the United States. "It was tougher mentally than physically," said Marquez, known for his flat-out approach that he struggles to contain when ordered to restrain his wilder instincts.

Having won two of the four GPs so far this season he tops the early running in the world championship standings with 70 points, one more than Alex Rins on 69 while Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso is third on 67 and the veteran Valentino Rossi sits fourth on 61. France hosts the next date on the calendar in 15 days time at the Bugatti Circuit near Le Mans. Italy’s Lorenzo Baldassari on a Kalex won a third Moto 2 race to extend his world championships lead.

The 22-year-old won at Qatar and Argentina before falling last time out in the United States, making up for that slip as he rampaged around the Jerez de la Frontera track to beat Spanish pair Jorge Navarro and Augusto Fernandez.