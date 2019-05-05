Malik’s Love excels in May Day Cup

LAHORE: Malik’s Love turned out to be the better performer in the main May Day Cup winning the race ahead of the favourite when it was expected to take the place here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Apart from the May Day Cup there were six High Again plate races and in those the winners were Red Boy, After Hero, Maradona, Minding, Prince Albert and Legacy. In all of these races, there were five upsets and win for favourite in two races.

In the opening race, Favourite Red Boy claimed the position it was meant for while Dil Di Shahzadi jumped to the second place while Aye Darwaish was a surprise entry into the top three.

In the second race too, favourite horse of the all After Hero won the race but second place went to an unknown Mohallay Dar and Sheba went down to third place from is expected second.

Maradona got forward in the third race for a win position while favourite Chota Sayeen and Golden Apple settled for second and third positions respectively.The fourth race too saw an upset registered by Minding for the top place and Baab-e-The Rani for the second place while Khan Jee slipped to the third place.

In the fifth race came the third upset of the day with Prince Albert being the winner and Qalandara being second while favourite Candle lit at last of the top places.The main race of the day was The May Day Cup and here contrary to the thoughts Malik’s Love jumped places to be the winner and Sinner was also a surprise second while favourite Me Raqsam, however, became third.

In the final and seventh race Legacy pushed aside favourite to claim the top place. Sayeen Jee too came up the order while Abdullah Princess expectations of a win got it third place.