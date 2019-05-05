close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

‘Tentative’ date set for Mueller testimony to Congress

World

WASHINGTON: A tentative date of May 15 has been set for congressional testimony by the man who led the nearly two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, a lawmaker said Sunday.David Cicilline, a Democrat and member of the House Judiciary Committee, told “Fox News Sunday” that while there was no “absolute guarantee” that Robert Mueller would testify, “the White House has so far indicated they would not interfere.” US President Donald Trump has said Mueller’s voluminous report vindicated him of allegations of collusion with Russia, but Democrats want to ask Mueller about evidence the president might have obstructed justice.

