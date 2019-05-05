Three Palestinians, including baby, killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY: Three Palestinians including a baby, were killed in Israeli strikes in northern Gaza on Sunday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said, as fears of a full conflict grew.

The ministry said in a statement the three were killed and eight wounded as “Israeli occupation forces targeted the northern Gaza Strip”.The Israeli army said it had no comment on the claim.

A Palestinian militant commander was killed in an Israeli retaliatory strike in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Gazan officials said, in response to rocket barrages fired from the enclave.The Gazan health ministry identified the man killed as Hamad al-Khodori, 34. Hamas’s armed wing claimed him as one of its commanders.

Israel’s military indicated he was killed in a targeted strike, accusing him of being responsible for money transfers from Iran to “terror organisations operating within the Gaza Strip”.It alleged in a statement that Khodori “transferred large sums of money to Hamas’s military wing, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and additional terror organisations in the Gaza Strip through his money exchange company and with the help of money exchangers abroad”.

Israel had designated his company, Hamad Co. for Exchange/Al Wefaq Co. for Exchange, a terrorist organisation a year ago, it said.Israel’s military carried out waves of retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after Palestinian rockets hit Israeli cities as a deadly escalation of violence showed no signs of slowing.

The fighting began Saturday with massive rocket fire from the strip at Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes.The United States may review its ties with countries it deems as being anti-Israel after what a U.S. envoy said on Sunday was a shift in policy toward equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a March speech that anti-Zionism - opposition to Israel’s existence as a homeland for the Jewish people - was a form of anti-Semitism, or hostility toward Jews, that was on the rise worldwide and that Washington would “fight it relentlessly”.

The State Department’s special envoy for monitoring and combating anti-Semitism, Elan Carr, said this U.S. position could spell reviews of ties with foreign governments or leaders. “The United States is willing to review its relationship with any country, and certainly anti-Semitism on the part of a country with whom we have relations is a deep concern,” he told Reuters during a visit to Israel.

“I will be raising that issue in bilateral meetings that I am undertaking all over the world,” he said. “That is something we are going to have frank and candid conversations about - behind closed doors.” Carr declined to cite specific countries or leaders, or to elaborate on what actions the Trump administration might take.

“I obviously can’t comment on diplomatic tools that we might bring to bear,” he said. “Each country is a different diplomatic challenge, a different situation, number one. And number two, if I started disclosing what we might do it would be less effective.”

Some United States political analysts say that President Donald Trump and other Republicans hope support for Israel will attract Jewish voters, including those disaffected by pro-Palestinian voices within progressive Democratic Party circles.

At the same time, critics have credited Trump’s confrontational, nationalistic rhetoric with encouraging right-wing extremists and feeding a surge in activity by American hate groups. The administration has flatly rejected that charge.

Carr said the administration’s equating of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism “certainly breaks new ground ... by making clear that something that a lot of us who are involved in the Jewish world and a lot of us who are proponents of a strong UnitedStates-Israel relationship have known for quite some time, and that is that one of the chief flavors of anti-Semitism in the world today is the flavor that conceals itself under anti-Zionism”.