Mon May 06, 2019
Newsdesk
May 6, 2019

Brother of Algeria’s ex-president placed in custody by military judge

World

ALGIERS: An Algerian military judge on Sunday placed in custody the youngest brother of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and two former intelligence chiefs, state TV reported. Said Bouteflika and the two generals, Athmane Tartag and Mohamed Mediene, were arrested on Saturday, it said. The three are under investigation over “harming the army’s authority and plotting against state authority,” it said, quoting a statement from the prosecutor at the military court of Blida, south of Algiers. It did not elaborate on the allegations but the news that the three have been detained may go some way to satisfying protesters in Algeria who have demanded an broad overhaul of the political system since President Bouteflika stepped down last month.

