MSF resumes work in Yemen’s Aden after patient killed

ADEN: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) resumed its work in a hospital in Yemen’s second city of Aden on Sunday after a one-month suspension following the kidnapping and killing of a patient. MSF stopped admitting people early last month when a group of armed men threatened staff and took a patient who was later found dead on a street. "MSF Aden Trauma hospital has resumed its activities as of today May 5th, after a month of suspension following a security incident that happened in the hospital in which a patient was taken from the hospital and found killed nearby," it said on Twitter. The southern port city of Aden has served as the seat of Yemen’s beleaguered government since early 2015, when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled the capital Sanaa in the face of a rebel takeover.