Mon May 06, 2019
Newsdesk
May 6, 2019

Woman with cancer dies in UAE jail as rights groups, UN call for release

World

DUBAI: A woman with terminal cancer who was serving a 10-year prison sentence in the United Arab Emirates has died in jail, Human Rights Watch said on Sunday, two months after the United Nations called for her release on medical grounds. United Nations human rights experts in February called on UAE authorities to release Alia Abdulnoor to live her final days at home and said they were concerned about reports that she was suffering degrading treatment, including being chained to a bed under armed guard. Abdulnoor was sentenced in 2017 to ten years in prison after being convicted of charges including financing terrorist groups. She was diagnosed with breast cancer after her arrest in 2015. “Family members said they believe her arrest was connected to small donations she made to Syrian families in 2011 at the outset of the Syrian uprising,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement earlier this year.

