Tunisia security forces kill three suspected jihadists

TUNIS: Tunisian security forces have killed three suspected jihadists from an Islamic State group affiliate in the centre of the country, the interior ministry said Sunday. A statement said "three of the most dangerous terrorists" from the Jund al-Khilafa (Soldiers of the Caliphate) group were "eliminated" Saturday evening near the town of Sidi Ali Ben Oun, 230 kilometres (140 miles) southwest of Tunis. It identified the men as Hatem ben Aid Basdouri, 40, Mohamed ben Ibrahim Basdouri, 35, and Montassar ben Khraief Ghozlani, 31. Security forces seized weapons, ammunition, explosives and suicide vests, the authorities said. In an earlier statement Saturday the ministry said it also had managed to "thwart terrorist projects" planned for upcoming Muslim holy month Ramadan after arresting another suspected jihadist.