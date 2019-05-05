Foreign domestic workers in Lebanon protest abuses

BEIRUT: Hundreds of foreign domestic workers demonstrated in the Lebanese capital Sunday to demand the scrapping of a sponsorship system that they complain leaves them open to abuse from employers. Lebanon hosts more than 250,000 registered domestic workers, the vast majority of them women, from countries including Ethiopia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka. They are excluded from the labour law, and instead obtain legal residency though their employers' sponsorship under the so-called "kafala" system. The protesters marching in Beirut held up placards reading "No to slavery and yes to justice" and "Stop kafala". "We want the cancellation of this system. There are employees imprisoned in houses and they need to have days off," Dozossissane, a 29-year-old Ethiopian, told AFP. Lebanon's labour ministry introduced a standard contract for domestic workers in 2009, but the forms are often written in Arabic, a language many cannot read.