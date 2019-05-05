Time to wake up

The reorganisation of the PML-N in the wake of the rejection of MNS's appeal for extension of his bail and treatment abroad did not come as a surprise. The top leadership of the party had shown inertia ever since MNS's conviction on the basis of a judgement that had raised many a question.

The decision to reorganize and to designate party leaders to specific positions, it is hoped, will rejuvenate the party. While many within the party may disagree but the public stance of MNS had reverberated in motivating the voters. However, the doves in the party muted this narrative. Consequently, the voters were demoralised. In contrast, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started to play from the front foot. The PTI leadership, on the other hand, has had nothing positive to offer its supporters and even to the general public. In fact, the repetitive allegations are being resented by the general public who have yet to hear from this party's loudspeakers any positive news giving hope to the people. This hopelessness have created a void in the political landscape. It is for the opposition parties to fill this void by giving people positive messages and exposing the incompetence of the 'tabdeeli' team. Reverting to the PML-N's reorganisation, one hopes that the newly designated leaders of the party will activate and energize its support base which is quite substantial. The allegations of corruption and money laundering against its leadership must be explained in a convincing manner to the public. Simultaneously, the inability of Imran Khan to put together a team that could have been the harbinger of change must be highlighted in a befitting manner. It is about time the PML-N leaders woke up from their slumber and started to play a more proactive role.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore