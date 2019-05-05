close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

Rich and healthy

Newspost

 
May 6, 2019

As Ramazan starts, the prices of fruits are rising at an unprecedented pace. During the fast, our bodies use up their stored energy and become dehydrated so people usually prefer fresh fruits to break their fast. For poor people it is impossible to buy fruits because the higher demand for fruit translates into higher fruit prices. Fruit sellers argue that the increase in inflation is the basic reason for the hike in fruit prices. Another main reason of the high prices is the lack of a price control mechanism. Because of the rising prices and people's inability to purchase fruit, a healthy Iftari will be limited to only the rich.

Seerat Ayesha

Karachi

