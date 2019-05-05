close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

Go for form

Newspost

 
May 6, 2019

It seems the selection committee of the PCB preferred experienced players like Shoaib Malik and Hafeez for the World Cup over some of the in-form players including Muhammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz and Kamran Akmal.

During this World Cup, a few outstanding players like Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, Kohli of India, Williamson of New Zealand and Smith of Australia will play vital roles. Pakistan also needs outstanding performers to win matches instead of out-of-form seniors.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad

More From Newspost