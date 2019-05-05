Disappointed candidates

Joblessness stimulates people to desperately hunt for jobs. However, the process to apply for jobs through the FPSC in general and the SPSC in particular has become extremely painful, not only psychologically but also financially. One has to undergo the process of making out a bank draft for any job. At times, applicants find it difficult to make and send the drafts, along with sending the documents, especially when it comes to applying for several positions simultaneously, the reason being that the application submission needs thousands of rupees.

On the other hand, it is very disappointing to see merit being compromised in selecting candidates for the required positions. In such a situation, only frustration can be found simmering among the younger generation. Candidates, already mired in financial problems, pay the required draft and fulfill the requirement of documents only to be turned down for the job. It seems like that nepotism still rules as those who deserve the most can often be seen discriminated on grounds best known to the recruiting bodies. The authorities are requested to make a reasonable process for the job application submission. Proper checks should be put in place to ensure that the government posts are recruited on merit so that the poor – yet deserving – can also get a career opportunity according to their aptitude and competency.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur