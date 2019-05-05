Millions recovered from tax evading dog breeders

LONDON: More than £5 million has been raised by a taskforce tackling dishonest dog breeders selling animals on the black market. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) set up the taskforce in October 2015 after discussions with animal welfare groups suggested tens of thousands of puppies were being reared in unregulated conditions and sold illicitly every year.

Officers uncovered fraudsters selling puppies on a mass scale and for a huge profit, and failing to declare their sales, HMRC said. Using a range of civil and criminal enforcement powers, HMRC has recovered £5,393,035 in lost taxes from 257 separate cases since the formation of the taskforce. Financial Secretary to the Treasury Mel Stride said: “It is utterly appalling that anyone would want to treat puppies in such an inhumane way and on such a scale. It’s also deeply unfair to all of the legitimate businesses who do pay the right tax and the total recovered by the taskforce is equivalent to the annual salaries for more than 200 newly-qualified teachers.

“We continue to work hard with other government agencies and our partners to tackle these traders. We urge anyone with information about tax evasion to report it to HMRC online or call our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887.”