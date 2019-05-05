Seven die in Venezuelan copter crash

CARACAS: Seven Venezuelan military officers have been killed after their helicopter crashed while heading to a state where President Nicolas Maduro appeared alongside troops, days after the opposition called in vain for a military uprising.

The Cougar helicopter hurtled into a mountain outside Caracas in the early hours of an overcast day in the capital. An investigation was under way.The armed forces in a statement said the chopper was heading to San Carlos in Cojedes state, near a military academy where Maduro appeared early on Saturday to oversee training exercises following a week of intrigue that saw a small group of security forces turn against him in the failed attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaido to overthrow the government.

On board the helicopter were two lieutenant colonels as well as five lower-ranking officers. The statement did not say if the chopper was part of the presidential delegation.