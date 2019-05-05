School heads considering industrial action

LONDON: Head teachers could take industrial action, or refuse to make staff redundant, if there is no increase in school funding.

At its annual conference in Telford, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) passed a motion asking the national executive to look at what it can do to “challenge the funding crisis up to and including industrial action”.

The motion says available options could include refusing to make redundancies, or reducing the terms and conditions of staff in order to balance the budget. The union also suggests members could be prompted to set budgets for the coming year that reflect the actual cost of running a school. Chris Knowles, a head teacher from North Yorkshire, told conference he had already made every possible cutback at school, even replacing Blu Tack with a cheaper “blue slime”.

He added: “I am ashamed of that fact that we are having to make redundancies at school. We have all got to stand up and fight for our colleagues and the children that they serve so well.”

Figures from the NAHT last year indicated 86 per cent of school leaders had cut teaching assistants, and more than a third (37 per cent) had cut teaching staff, while 65 per cent agreed cut backs had already had a negative impact on their school’s performance.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “We are clear that industrial action disrupts children’s education, inconveniences parents and damages the profession’s reputation in the eyes of the public. The core schools and high needs budget is rising from almost £41 billion in 2017-18 to a record £43.5 billion by 2019-20 and we have introduced a wide range of support to help schools reduce costs and get the best value from their resources.

“As the Education Secretary said during his speech to the NAHT, he recognises the pressure schools feel on their budgets and as we approach the next spending review, he will back head teachers to have the resources they need to deliver a world-class education.”