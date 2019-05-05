Fahad murder test case for Pak justice system, says brother

LONDON: Slain British Pakistani Barrister Fahad Malik’s brother Jawad Malik has welcomed Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) stay on the bail order restraining the Adiala jail superintendent from releasing the main murder accused Raja Arshad, stating that his brother’s case is a test case for Pakistan’s justice system.

On April 30, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted post-arrest bail to Raja Arshad but the IHC restrained Adiala jail’s superintendent from releasing the suspect till further hearing into the case.

Fahad Malik’s mother had filed a petition to the IHC to challenge the bail order. The two-member divisional bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, restrained the Central Prison Adiala superintendent not to release the accused.

Jawad Malik said it was shocking for the victim’s family that the bail order was passed while the murder trial is nearing its conclusion and alleged murderers are being granted bail at a stage when they should be hanged to death. “Whilst I was away from Pakistan just for a few days I was shocked to hear that bail had been granted. My 65-year-old elderly mother who has lost a son at the hands of these gangsters had to appear and file a petition before the IHC seeking justice. My brother’s murder case is a test for Pakistan’s justice system.”

The suspect had already tried to flee the country once and was caught at the Torkhem border when he was granted bail immediately after committing the murder, Malik said. He took bail from Multan and was fleeing the country when he was arrested at the Torkham border which means that it is a known fact that he cannot be trusted with the bail, he said.

Jawad expressed satisfaction over the IHC order to cancel the bail. “We moved IHC, challenging the ATC order. The high court suspended the bail order and directed the Adiala jail officials not to set free any of the suspects,” he remarked.He underscored the need for the concerned authorities to demonstrate responsibility. “It’s the state’s responsibility to properly prosecute such cases,” he said.

Barrister Fahad Malik, who was a nephew of former Senate chairman and current Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro, was murdered on August 15, 2016 in Islamabad.