Ramadan moon not sighted in Pakistan

KARACHI: Ramadan-ul-Mubarak moon was not sighted in Pakistan, therefore, the first of Ramadan would be on Tuesday, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, announced here on Sunday.The moon sighting body met under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb at Met office Karachi to decide the beginning of the holy month.