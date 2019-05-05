close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

Ramadan moon not sighted in Pakistan

Top Story

A
APP
May 6, 2019

KARACHI: Ramadan-ul-Mubarak moon was not sighted in Pakistan, therefore, the first of Ramadan would be on Tuesday, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, announced here on Sunday.The moon sighting body met under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb at Met office Karachi to decide the beginning of the holy month.

