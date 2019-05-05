close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
May 6, 2019

Two civilians martyred in Indian firing across LoC

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
May 6, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A woman and boy were martyred as Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in Hotsprings and Kotkotera Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The ISPR said 45-year-old Nasreen Bibi and 12-year-old Muhammad Zahid, son of Shabbair Ahmed, embraced martyrdom in the firing. Another civilian Sonia Bibi sustained serious injuries due to unprovoked Indian firing. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire, said the ISPR.Intermittent firing was still taking place, added the ISPR.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story