Two civilians martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A woman and boy were martyred as Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in Hotsprings and Kotkotera Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The ISPR said 45-year-old Nasreen Bibi and 12-year-old Muhammad Zahid, son of Shabbair Ahmed, embraced martyrdom in the firing. Another civilian Sonia Bibi sustained serious injuries due to unprovoked Indian firing. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire, said the ISPR.Intermittent firing was still taking place, added the ISPR.