England beat Pakistan in one-off T20

CARDIFF: Eoin Morgan and Joe Root took England home with a successful chase of 174 runs in the one-off T20 match at the Sophia Gardens here on Sunday.

Morgan scored 57 off 29 with five boundaries and three sixes on 196.55 strike rate, while Root played 47 off 42.Hasan Ali, Imad Waseem and Shaheen Afridi picked one wicket each. Half-centuries from middle order batsmen Babar Azam and Sohail took Pakistan on a fighting total of 173 runs.

Babar scored 65 off 42 balls with five boundaries and three sixes on 154.76 strike rate, while Haris Sohail played a knocking inning of 50 runs off 36 with five boundaries and one six on 138.88 run rate. Jofra Archer picked three wickets, while Tom Curran picked one wicket in the game.