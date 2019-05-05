close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

PTI defends new SBP governor's appointment

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday described the newly appointed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir as pride of Pakistan.

In a statement, she said Dr Baqir — who got education in prestigious international educational institutions — had joined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s finance team to steer the country out of the economic crisis. He had tendered his resignation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to serve Pakistan, she added.

Dr Awan said the opposition wanted to close the doors on intelligent Pakistanis, working in prestigious international institutions, to serve their motherland. “But this is the ‘Naya Pakistan’ of Prime Minister Khan, which acknowledges their capabilities,” she added. She said those who had sunk the country in a deep quagmire of problems for over three decades were perturbed over the resignation of former SBP governor: “Gone are the days when a brother (of the prime minister) was the chief minister of a province, while the nephew was calling the shots in state affairs,” she said, adding: “Similarly, the daughter was acting like a deputy prime minister, while the daughter’s father-in-law was finance minister.”

