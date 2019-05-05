Imran, Ghani agree to join hands to eradicate poverty

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a telephonic conversation on Sunday agreed to realise the true economic potential of the two countries for socio-economic development, alleviation of poverty and public welfare.

The two leaders also agreed to make efforts for availing their countries’ geographic locations to enhance regional connectivity. They also exchanged views on matters relating to peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region in the telephonic call by Afghan President Ghani, a PM Office statement said.

Prime Minister Khan said the spirit of brotherhood defined Pakistan’s approach towards Afghanistan. He said the prolonged Afghan conflict had damaged Afghanistan and adversely affected Pakistan over the past many decades.

For the sake of the peoples of the two countries, the aim of the leadership should be to help build peace, promote economic progress, and advance connectivity for regional prosperity, he urged.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his vision for finding a peaceful solution in Afghanistan, fully owned and led by the Afghans themselves. He underlined that Pakistan would spare no effort to advance the common objectives of building peace in Afghanistan and having a fruitful bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated his invitation to the Afghan President to visit Pakistan for a comprehensive exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest.Dates for the visit would be decided though mutual consultations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday broke ground for the Al-Qadir University in Sohawa near Jhelum which, he said, would create future leaders to counter Islamophobia and protect ideology of Pakistan.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, the Prime Minister said the university would teach the students the principles of State of Medina and Pakistan’s ideology as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister said besides teaching contemporary sciences like artificial intelligence and technology, the main focus of the university would be on research on Sufism and its connection with Islam. “We have to groom our youth as leaders. We will create scholars, who will respond to the anti-Islam tirade started after 9/11,” he remarked. He said the university had been named after Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, the great Sufi, who had also established link between Islam and spirituality. He said Sufism was a great science but contrary to the Western world, no university in Pakistan was holding research on the subject. He said the previousleaders had buried the ideology of Pakistan which was meant to make the country an Islamic welfare state.

Citing the backwardness in Sindh and Balochistan, he said after Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the political leaders had delivered nothing but established their properties abroad. He recalled that besides Indian role, the injustice to the people had also reasoned the disintegration of the country. He said unfortunately the Western culture had been influencing the young generation who needed to be taught basic Islamic principles, Islamic history and Pakistan’s ideology.