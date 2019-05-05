PPP woman workers protest against price hike

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) woman workers Sunday staged a protest demonstration against price hike and Saturday’s increase in oil prices.

Former PPP MPA Samina Naveed led the protesters, who raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government and demanded withdrawal of increase in prices.

After the protest, ex-MPA Samina said the party workers were being threatened they would be implicated in 16-MPO cases if they staged any protest demonstration.

She alleged the workers were asked to remove party flags from their rooftops.

Earlier, PPP activists staged protest demonstrations in Bahawalpur, Hasilpur, Ahmadpur East, Khanpur and Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

EX-PM CONDOLES WITH FORMER MINISTER: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PPP MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan reached Bahawalpur on Sunday and condoled with former minister Mian Baleeghur Rehman on the demise of his son and wife, who died in a road accident.

Earlier, on Saturday evening former Senator Nihal Hashmi also condoled with the former minister.