Three fall unconscious due to gas leakage

PESHAWAR: Three people fell unconscious due to gas leakage in a factory on the Kohat Road on Sunday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said three people fell unconscious in a factory in the Small Industrial Estate on the Kohat Road. They were provided emergency treatment. The official said that fire also broke out in the factory due to leakage that was extinguished by the fire-fighters.