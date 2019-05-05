ANP rejects raise in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday rejected the increase in the prices of petroleum products and termed it an injustice with the people.

“The people have already been suffering due to price-hike and unemployment and the hike in POL prices will increase their miseries.

The increase in POL prices ahead of Ramazan is a cruel act of the so-called harbinger of change,” ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan said in a statement.

The ANP chief said the country was now virtually under the control of the International Monetary Fund with the appointment of State Bank governor.

Asfandyar said the country would face record price hike in the wake of the recent increase in the oil prices.

The incompetent PTI leaders should accept failure and relinquish the power or else it would be too late, the ANP head said.

He said the petrol was available for Rs65 during the government of the so-called corrupt and it was being sold for Rs108 in ‘Naya Pakistan’.