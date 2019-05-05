PIMS walk highlights dangers of hypertension

Islamabad : The Cardiac Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) organised a walk at the hospital to mark the World Hypertension Day.

Attended by PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood, Cardiac Centre head Dr Muhammad Naeem Malik, senior professors, teachers, and staff members, the event was meant to highlight the concerns about the growing incidence of hypertension, also called high blood pressure.

The participants held banners and placards with messages of hypertension awareness.

Dr Raja Amjad said though the exact causes of hypertension were not known, smoking, obesity, lack of physical activity, excessive use of salt in food, stress, older age, family history of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and adrenal and thyroid disorders had a role in it.

He warned that hypertension could lead to severe complications and increases the risk of heart problems, stroke, and even death.

The ED said lifestyle and dietary adjustments were the standard first-line treatment for hypertension and therefore, the people should reduce the amount of salt eat more fruit and vegetables and less fat, and reduce excess body weight.

Other speakers also advocated healthier lifestyle choices to prevent and control hypertension saying they will reduce the risk of heart disease.