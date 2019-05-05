close
Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

EPI manager fired over corruption

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has fired National Programme Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Dr Syed Saqlain Ahmad Gilani.

The development comes as Dr Gilani was found guilty of receiving kickback from a company for awarding it an EPI contract. The EPI chief was suspended after the National Accountability Bureau recovered ill-gotten Rs 18 million from his house in December 2018.

After arrest, he had made a plea bargain deal with the NAB and thus, surrendering all seized amount. There followed his release on the orders of the accountability court. The ministry insisted that the plea bargain deal confirmed the EPI manager's involvement in corruption and therefore, he had been sacked.

