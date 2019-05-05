Transporters increase fares after hike in POL prices

Rawalpindi: Without permission, the long route transporters have increased fares according to distance at least Rs25 to Rs30 per ticket while local transporters have threatened of wheel jam strike against fresh hike in prices of petroleum products prices here on Sunday.

All Pakistan Goods Transport Association (APGTA) General Secretary Muhammad Shoib Khan has announced to increase fares by 5 per cent.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti told ‘The News’ warned that that nobody can increase fares at their own. “We will take strict action against long route transporters for increasing fares at their own,” he warned.