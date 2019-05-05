close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Transporters increase fares after hike in POL prices

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Rawalpindi: Without permission, the long route transporters have increased fares according to distance at least Rs25 to Rs30 per ticket while local transporters have threatened of wheel jam strike against fresh hike in prices of petroleum products prices here on Sunday.

All Pakistan Goods Transport Association (APGTA) General Secretary Muhammad Shoib Khan has announced to increase fares by 5 per cent.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti told ‘The News’ warned that that nobody can increase fares at their own. “We will take strict action against long route transporters for increasing fares at their own,” he warned.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad