Five gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi : The police on Sunday arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs81,500 and four mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.
Sadiqabad police conducted a raid in Shamsabad and arrested the gamblers identified as Muzzafar Khan, Feroz Khan, Fazal Ameen, Rab Nawaz and Ibrahim. The cases have been registered against all the accused.
