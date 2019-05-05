close
Mon May 06, 2019
Five gamblers arrested

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : The police on Sunday arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs81,500 and four mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police conducted a raid in Shamsabad and arrested the gamblers identified as Muzzafar Khan, Feroz Khan, Fazal Ameen, Rab Nawaz and Ibrahim. The cases have been registered against all the accused.

