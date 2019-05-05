Moot on peaceful coexistence

LAHORE: It is the need of the hour to promote interaction among different identities like ethnic and religious ones for peaceful coexistence in society.

These thoughts came in a day-long Youth Tolerance Summit (YTS)2019 on “Role of Youth in Peaceful Coexistence ” organised by an NGO and Ministry of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Punjab held at Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture (PILAC), Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Students from different universities and seminaries, volunteers, social activists, religious leaders and representatives of civil society attended the event. Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine was the chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that youth is future of Pakistan and the PTI government believed in social harmony and equal citizenship in the country; it promoted peace and interfaith harmony among different schools of thought. Educational institutions in Pakistan function under three separate systems— public, private and seminaries, he said.