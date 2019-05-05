close
Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

‘No health serviceissue in govt hospitals’

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Health Ministry spokesperson has said all patients are being given relief in all government hospitals of Punjab.

More than 5,000 patients in Mayo Hospital, 2,500 in Ganga Ram Hospital, 4,500 in Services Hospital and 3,500 in General Hospital and more than 3,000 patients were given health services on Saturday. The spokesperson said professors, doctors and paramedical staff of all government hospitals are committed to providing best health services in all over Punjab. We believe to provide relief to patients in all government hospitals in any untoward circumstances. He added that there is no any issue in any government hospital of Punjab to provide good health services. All health services are being provided to the patients round-the-clock.

renovated: Renovation work of the Forensic Department in Post Graduate Medical Institute (LGH) has been completed. The forensic museum was inaugurated by Principal PGMI Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab. In this department, special work is completed for examination of injury marks on human bodies and preparation of medico legal cases.

