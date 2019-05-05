Profiteers, hoarders warned of action

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said like Ramazan bazaars availability of daily use commodities at fixed prices would also be ensured in open market and stern action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He said directed that separate queues for elderly persons be made in Ramazan bazaars. During his ‘surprise visit’ to Shadman Ramazan bazaar, the Chief Secretary said the Punjab government was giving huge subsidy on essential items to provide relief to common man. The chief secretary inspected different stalls and asked the consumers about quality and prices of eatables. He also issued instructions for cleanliness arrangements in Ramazan bazaars. He ordered that number of counters be increased in case of rush of buyers.

He said arrangements of Ramazan bazaars would be reviewed on a daily basis, adding directions have been issued to all officers to conduct regular visits to Ramazan bazaars and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The officers who will show good performance would be encouraged, he said.

Talking to the media, the chief secretary said a strategy was evolved to phase out polythene bags as these are causing environmental pollution. He urged the citizens to use cloth bags instead of polythene bags for shopping. In response to a query, he said number of price control magistrates had been increased in the province for effective monitoring of prices and concrete measures for price control would continue after Ramazan.