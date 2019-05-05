close
Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Difficult decisions takenfor bright future: governor

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the government is taking difficult decisions for the bright future of this nation. He was talking to different delegations at Governor House. The governor said the attention of the previous rulers was to protect their own interests and the country was thrown into the pit of corruption, inflation and unemployment. “The economic situation of the country was not good when the PTI came to power, but Imran Khan took bold but difficult decisions to put this country to the path of economic sustainability instead of taking temporary measures,” he said. Still now, primary mission of the government is to lessen difficulties of a common man and to pull the country out of economic crisis, he said.

