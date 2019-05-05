Usman to compete at World Cup Shotgun in South Korea

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top skeet shooter Usman Chand is to participate in ISSF World Cup for Shotgun which begins in Changwon, South Korea, from Tuesday (tomorrow).

Usman is the only shooter from Pakistan who is playing this world cup. He entered his name in Skeet event with Individual Qualification Score of 122 points and his competition is on Friday and Saturday.

Usman won gold medal in the national shooting championship last week. He has been national champion in the category for last five years. In the Asian Games last year, Usman scored 122 points out of 125 in the main qualification round of Skeet event, missing the Asian record by only one point. But he was able to beat the Olympic bronze medalists of 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has shortlisted Usman along with two other shooters to play a few world cups this year to win quota places for Tokyo 2020. In a letter to federal sports minister, NRAP stated that Usman and two other shooters have chances of not only winning places in 2020 Tokyo Olympics but they could also clinch Olympic medal(s).

“For getting Olympic Quota we shall ensure their participation in at least four international quota places events in 2019,” stated NRAP. It is pertinent to mention here that Usman bears most of the cost of his training on his own which is around Rs4 million a year. Skeet Shooting (Shotgun Clay Bird) is an expensive sport in which both the shotgun and ammunition are very costly.